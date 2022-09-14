Patriots Rival Refers to Matthew Slater as 'Legendary' Player

FOXBORO — Dating back to 2000, when Bill Belichick took over the coaching reins, the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers have been two of the AFC’s most prominent powers, combining for a staggering 12 Super Bowl appearances and eight Super Bowl wins.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has been heavily involved in this rivalry taking the Steelers to two Super Bowls and winning one. As a matter of fact, these two franchises have played each other in two AFC Championship games in 2002 and 2005.

So to say the Steelers and Patriots are familiar with each other is a bit of an understatement.

While Sunday's game may not have the same hype and star power as previous Steelers-Patriots matchups, Tomlin said that his focus when facing the Patriots over the years has never been about compelling storylines, in particular, future hall of fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.

"That might have been your collective focus, but it wasn't ours like I've mentioned," Tomlin said. "They have a mode of operation. They attack you in all three phases. They play stingy defense. They keep the point totals down. They play great in situations. They win possession downs. They play the field-position game and special teams."

Tomlin specifically referred to the Patriots' special teams ace who has collected 10 Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections during his 15-year career.

"Matt Slater is a legendary special teams player," Tomlin said. "I used to say legendary of this generation. I no longer include this generation. He's just a legendary special teams player. And so I'd be disrespectful to those two phases. If I allow that to be the narrative within our ranks in preparation for this game. So that has never been the case for us."

It wasn’t that long ago that Tomlin actually brought Slater in for a free agent visit. During the 2018 offseason, Slater tested the free agency market, before ultimately resigning with the Patriots.

Slater, who just turned 37 in September, has been with the Patriots since 2008 when they drafted him in the fifth round. As a 12-time team captain, he has proven to be a team leader on and off the field.

The veteran showed off that leadership this past Monday when he addressed the media and talked about bouncing back after a loss.

"There's always going to be room for improvement," Slater said. "You don't hit the panic alarm or the retreat button because things didn't go your way in week one."

This Sunday will mark the 12th time that Tomlin will go head to head against Belichick, who is hoping to avoid an 0-2 start following the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.

