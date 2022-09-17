Mike Tomlin: Jonathan Jones Patriots Next ‘Lockdown' CB

FOXBORO — It should come as no surprise that the key to any successful New England Patriots defense starts with a top cornerback.

Whether it was Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Darrelle Revis, Aqib Talib, Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, or J.C. Jackson, it seems New England always has at least one lockdown corner. When Mike Tomlin turns on the film of the 2022 team, ahead of this Sunday's Week 2 showdown, he believes Jonathan Jones is the latest in that line of talent.

“They play a really, really good matchup game,” Tomlin told reporters in Pittsburgh. “An example: I’m watching their tape, and they’ve always got a lockdown-match corner over the years. In recent years, it’s been Gilmore, and then it was Jackson, and now it’s Jones. I think that’s what you get when you get continuity in a program if you will.

“The names may change, but the roles and how they go about business, their mode of operation very much remains the same. I turned on the tape from last week and I see Jones tracking Hill very much in ways like the No. 1 corners from New England usually do.”

Tomlin makes a good point: Hill got his catches but Jones did a fantastic job of shadowing him and containing Hill's yard after the catch.

Devin McCourty actually talked about this last week during his media availability heading into Week 1. He gave props to Jones and his ability to compete with the best of them.

"Jones doesn't get a lot of credit on our team over the last few years with J.C. [Jackson] and Steph [Gilmore]. He's been a key part of our success," McCourty said. "He's been a key part of our success with his ability physically to run with Hill as much as anyone can run with him and go out there and compete against him. I think when you pair that together with the game plans that we've had has been pretty good."

Playing in his seventh season with the Patriots, Jones started out as one of the league’s best slot cornerbacks. However, the veteran shifted outside this season after Jackson’s departure in free agency.

Jones offered his thoughts on Tomlin's comments.

“Just go in, fit with the program,” Jones said. “I mean, literally, come in, they tell me who my matchup is and what the scheme is going to be for the week, and I just go out and try to complete it. It’s kinda been that way since I’ve been here. Working inside before, now moving outside, I guess when you turn on the film it can kinda seem that way.”

Jones had played on the shorter side of the field as well as some safety — and explained what the biggest difference is between playing inside and outside.

“Just perspective, I would say. Inside you’ve got a little bit more run game, there are more bodies, kinda more presence vs. the outside, there’s not a lot of presence, but not a lot of times you have to chase a guy all the way across the field either,” Jones said chuckling. “So honestly, it’s just a different game.”

Nonetheless, the Patriots have shown confidence in the 28-year-old and his ability to play outside. In fact, he played 78 percent of the defensive snaps and his performance against premier wide receivers has proven them right.

