Patriots Defense Depth Chart: New Faces in Secondary?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are eagerly anticipating their season opener Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but the team has to complete a few housekeeping items before the season can truly begin.

One of those items on the to-do list is releasing the unofficial depth chart, which the team did Tuesday. Here's a look at the defense:

DE: Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, DaMarcus Mitchell, Sam Roberts

DT: Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis Jr., Daniel Ekuale

LB: Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings

LB: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai

LB: Mack Wilson Sr., Raekwon McMillian

CB: Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade

SS: Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Cody Davis, Brenden Schooler

FS: Devin McCourty, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe

Perhaps the biggest takeaway of this depth chart comes with the new additions of a couple of undrafted free agents. Also, the best group on the defense may be the safeties.

Both Mitchell and Roberts have compelling stories on how they worked their way onto the 53-man roster.

Mitchell made his presence felt in college as one of Purdue's most disruptive front-line defenders. Last year he registered 25 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and a career-high 4.5 sacks. After an impressive camp and preseason, the former boilermaker is expected to be a solid depth rotational option.

Roberts' story might be more impressive as he came from a small Division II school. The Northwest Missouri State product was the winner of the 2021 Cliff Harris Award as the nation’s best small-college defensive player.

There are also some new veteran faces on the defense. Wilson Sr. was acquired by New England in an offseason trade with Cleveland, and Peppers, the former 2017 first-round pick, inked a free agent deal. Even with Peppers technically being considered a safety, his versatility is an intriguing fit in New England.

Another intriguing part of this defense is the two rookie cornerbacks. (Jack) and (Marcus) Jones are both high upside players that could potentially make early impacts, as the Patriots look to rebuild the cornerback position.

Despite the lack of chemistry this defense may have, there are a lot of players with something to prove that the Patriots hope will help translate into a top-tier unit.

That defense will have its first opportunity to show out Sunday against the Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

