'Gotta Get Better': Patriots Offensive Lineman Struggles vs. Dolphins; Week 2 Improvement?

FOXBORO — Predictably, the New England Patriots aren't in the most pleasant of moods following a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Bill Belichick was his typical self with brief answers during his post-game press conference. However this time it was his players showing signs of being disgruntled. After declining to take any questions at his locker after the game, New England made offensive lineman Trent Brown available via zoom on Monday and he sounded an awful lot like his head coach, providing a short presser of his own.

Brown was asked several questions about the Patriots' poor pass protection in Sunday's 20-7 defeat. The 6-8, 370-pound lineman answered all of them with a simple:

"Gotta get better."

He isn't wrong. The Patriots' offensive line, which struggled with inconsistency all throughout camp and preseason, was one of the team's leading issues on Sunday.

A prime example came early on in the first quarter. Damien Harris took a first-down handoff to the left side of the offensive line and went nowhere. Elandon Roberts was able to make an unblocked tackle because Cole Strange and Brown failed to get to the second level of Miami’s defense. The offensive line struggled all game long causing quarterback Mac Jones to get sacked twice, including a costly strip sack. Jones was also hit three times which likely is the root of his back injury.

On that strip sack, the Patriots had possession on a second-and-10 from their own 15-yard line when safety Brandon Jones bolted in untouched from the left side and strip-sacked Jones. The ball bounced right up to edge rusher Melvin Ingram who ran the ball in two yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Considering that Brown was responsible for two of those sacks and one quarterback hit, you can understand why he showed frustration during his media availability.

The biggest takeaway from Brown's press conference, aside from his bitter mood, was his response to whether it mattered which side he played when he signed with New England.

"It didn't really matter at all. I can play either side," he said.

When asked whether he's happy with the Patriots right now, Brown answered, "I love the Patriots."

Brown and the Patriots will look to get back to their winning ways when they visit the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday. New England has to clean up any miscommunication on the offensive line as they are going to be facing a Steelers defense that forced five turnovers in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Steelers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

