Patriots Mac Jones on Steelers Defense: ‘Super Talented'

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are preparing for Week 2 of the 2022 season and will hit the road once again but this time to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Patriots lost a tough one down in Miami 20-7.

While the Dolphins' defense is certainly no slouch, Pittsburgh’s unit presents a set of new challenges. New England will catch a break though, as reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt was placed on injured reserve as he recovers from a partially torn left pectoral muscle.

Pittsburgh’s defense caused mayhem all afternoon against Joe Burrow and the high-powered Bengals offense in Week 1. The unit feasted with seven sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

“Obviously they had a big day defensively with the turnovers,” Bill Belichick said on Wednesday. “Their coverage was good. Most of it was zone coverage. They broke on the ball well, had a couple of very good athletic intercepting plays, got their hands on the ball, and finished them.”

Even with Watt unable to play, Belichick doesn't expect many changes on Sunday against New England.

“Look, they’re a good defensive team,” he said. “They’re obviously better with Watt, but it is what it is. I can’t imagine they’re going to revamp their whole defense in one week. I think they’re probably pretty comfortable with what they have because they played those guys, and they played pretty well against, obviously, a good offense.

“So I wouldn’t expect to see a lot of dramatic changes, like go to a whole big new scheme or anything. I don’t think that’s really their style. But we’ll see. I don’t know.”

The Steelers will likely rely on defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, who was a force up front as usual in Week 1, moving forward. He was a major factor in recording a sack on the play before Minkah Fitzpatrick hauled in a pick-six. He is so effective in the run game as well as collapsing the pocket.

All in all, the Steelers run defense was excellent last Sunday. Joe Mixon carried the ball 19 times against a defensive scheme of six or fewer defenders for just a total of 43 yards. Of those carries, zero went for first downs.

“Their secondary is kind of a ball-hawking secondary,” Belichick said. “They go after the ball and read the quarterback well. Do a good job of breaking on the throw and closing space quickly.”

The ball-hawking unit is led by Fitzpatrick. Besides the pick-six, he recorded 10 solo tackles.

Quarterback Mac Jones was asked what he’s seen from a Steelers defense that had four interceptions in week one.

"I think it's a super-talented defense. Play a lot of different coverages, and definitely fly to the ball. Obviously, Fitzpatrick does a great job,” Jones said. “ I had some experience, he was my former teammate at Alabama, and I have a lot of respect for him and all the guys on their defense. He makes a lot of plays out there. They've got playmakers all over the field.”

Despite a disappointing Week 1 performance that saw Jones only generate seven points on offense as well as suffer from back spasms, the second-year quarterback is feeling optimistic.

“Like I said, it's week one and we did a lot of good things out there, and we're moving in the right direction in practice. A lot of the communication is improving and that's what happens as the season goes along. You fix the things you want to work on and keep the things that you're doing well. We feel confident about it and we just have to go out there and do it, really, there's no talking to be done.”

