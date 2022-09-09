Pat's Back: Patriots Unveil Throwback Dates

You know the name. Now you know the dates.

The New England Patriots revealed exactly when and where they'll resurrect the beloved "Pat Patriot" uniforms this week, as the team will re-don them twice in this coming season. Detroit's visit on Oct. 9 will be heralded by the red uniforms and white helmets they wore from 1984 through 1992. The interconference matchup will mark the first time the Patriots have ditched the "Flying Elvis" helmet since an October 2012 win over the New York Jets. Pat previously showed on the Patriots' Thanksgiving attire during their 2002 visit to Ford Field.

New England will also turn back on time Dec. 1 during their nationally streamed Thursday night divisional showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Despite the Patriots' general lack of success in the uniforms ... all but one of their 11 Super Bowl appearances have come after Pat was retired as the full-time logo after the 1992 season ... it has remained a popular look amongst fans at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are thus asking fans to take on a larger role for the two throwback games, leaving further aesthetics to a vote.

Visitors to the Patriots official site will be able to vote on Pat-centered designs for the field wrap, flags, locker room door, and rally towels for the Lions and Bills' visits. Each incorporates Pat, depicting the famed minuteman in a three-point stance, and some feature the wordmark that often accompanied his appearances. Pat's most famous showing was likely the Patriots' first Super Bowl appearance in 1986, when they turned a Wild Card playoff berth into a run for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots will kick off their season on Sunday afternoon in South Beach against the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

