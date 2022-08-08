Skip to main content

Giants Playing Starters Thursday Against Patriots?

New Giants coach Brian Daboll plans to play New York's starters early and often in the preseason opener in New England.

We found out last week that Bill Belichick doesn't care about Fantasy Football.

We'll find out Thursday how much the New England Patriots' coach cares about 2022 preseason football.

While Belichick isn't exactly know for being forthcoming about his personnel plans, his counterpart in Thursday's preseason opener in Foxboro is treating his first game seriously. Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator-turned-New-York-Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he plans to play his starters when the team's meet in Gillette Stadium.

Said Daboll at his Sunday press conference, "I anticipate all of our guys playing."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That means the Patriots' defense will likely face quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and first-round draft pick Evan Neal, the mammoth offensive lineman from Alabama. New England's offense will get the first look at Oregon star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in last April's NFL Draft.

While Daboll is understandably anxious to see the implementation of his season in action, the Patriots are also undergoing a bit of system tweak in the wake of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. In the preseason opener, former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be calling plays for the first time. (Or maybe just relaying the plays to quarterback Mac Jones?).

In last season's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, Patriots starters played about two series.

For New England, the game will feature the debuts of rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton. On defense the Patriots will trot out rookie defensive backs Jack and Marcus Jones, while welcoming back former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler.

Darrelle Revis
News

From Foxboro to Canton: Which Patriot Will Join Hall of Fame Next?

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
Patriots - Alabama Connection
News

Alabama Patriots: Saban-Belichick Pipeline Stronger Than Ever

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
josh-mcdaniels-bill-belichick-nfl-mailbag
News

Patriots 2022 Schedule - Most Anticipated Non-Divisional Matchups

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
E5F920CB-CF0F-4375-AC72-B10A82C921F3
News

Patriots Ex WR N’Keal Harry Suffers ‘Severe’ Ankle Injury

By Mike D'Abate20 hours ago
BOURNE COVER
News

Who is Patriots' Most Underrated Player?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.21 hours ago
Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; Richard Seymour with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
News

Richard Seymour Enshrined Into Hall of Fame: Patriots 10th Representative In Canton

By Mike D'AbateAug 6, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
download
News

Patriots Rookie RB Kevin Harris: ‘Stay Quiet, Just Learn’

By Ethan HurwitzAug 6, 2022 4:45 PM EDT
92fb488e17c88bc905d0da460acf4977
News

Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Praising DL's Second-Year Improvement

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Aug 6, 2022 3:00 PM EDT