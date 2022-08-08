Giants Playing Starters Thursday Against Patriots?

We found out last week that Bill Belichick doesn't care about Fantasy Football.

We'll find out Thursday how much the New England Patriots' coach cares about 2022 preseason football.

While Belichick isn't exactly know for being forthcoming about his personnel plans, his counterpart in Thursday's preseason opener in Foxboro is treating his first game seriously. Former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator-turned-New-York-Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he plans to play his starters when the team's meet in Gillette Stadium.

Said Daboll at his Sunday press conference, "I anticipate all of our guys playing."

That means the Patriots' defense will likely face quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and first-round draft pick Evan Neal, the mammoth offensive lineman from Alabama. New England's offense will get the first look at Oregon star pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in last April's NFL Draft.

While Daboll is understandably anxious to see the implementation of his season in action, the Patriots are also undergoing a bit of system tweak in the wake of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' departure to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. In the preseason opener, former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will be calling plays for the first time. (Or maybe just relaying the plays to quarterback Mac Jones?).

In last season's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, Patriots starters played about two series.

For New England, the game will feature the debuts of rookie offensive lineman Cole Strange and receiver Tyquan Thornton. On defense the Patriots will trot out rookie defensive backs Jack and Marcus Jones, while welcoming back former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler.