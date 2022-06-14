Skip to main content

2022 Preseason: When Are Patriots On NFL Network?

New England hosts the Giants in the network's first live TV game of the preseason.

With the cancellation of last week's minicamp and this week's OTAs, the next time we see the New England Patriots together on the field will be at the start of training camp in Foxboro at the end of July.

Shortly thereafter ... welcome to the 2022 NFL.

The first exhibition game of the Summer will be the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Jaguars and Raiders on August 4. The rest of the league’s teams - including the Patriots - will take the field for the first time the following week.

Many of the NFL's 49 preseason games will be televised, either live (22) or tape-delayed on NFL Network. New England will be featured in the network's first live game of the 2022 season: Aug. 11 against the Giants.

The next day, Aug. 12, will feature a pair of live games and Aug. 13 could feature the first chance to see Russell Wilson in a Broncos uniform.

The Patriots - and newly re-signed receiver Jakobi Meyers - will conclude their preseason with a home game against the Panthers Aug. 19 and a road visit to Las Vegas and former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels Aug. 26.

NFL Network's Preseason TV Schedule:

Aug. 11

Giants at Patriots, 7 p.m.

Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

Aug. 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7

Dallas at Denver, 9

Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

Aug. 19

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carolina at New England, 7

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10

Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1

Washington at Kansas City, 4

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10

Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7

August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8

August 26

Seattle at Dallas, 8

Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6

Minnesota at Denver, 9

Aug. 28

Giants at Jets, 1

Patriots Daniel Ekuale
News

Patriots DT Reportedly Suspended

By Mike D'Abate12 hours ago
Patriots - Dolphins
News

NFL Week 1: Patriots Season-Opening Underdogs For First Time in 6 Years

By Richie Whitt14 hours ago
1141C01B-C28E-4309-9042-B5111D7ABEFB
News

Report: Patriots WR to Remain in New England for 2022

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
News

Meyers Money: Does Patriots Undrafted WR Compare to 2019 Class?

By Ethan Hurwitz20 hours ago
Matt Patricia
News

Patriots' Patricia Gets Endorsement From Veteran Defender

By Arnav Sharma21 hours ago
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
News

Patriots Deadline: Will WR Jakobi Meyers Remain in New England?

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
belichick
News

Did Mac Jones Reveal Patriots New Offensive Coordinator?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Jun 13, 2022
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Mac By Popular Demand: Jones Ready to Lead Patriots Offense

By Mike D'AbateJun 12, 2022