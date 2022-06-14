2022 Preseason: When Are Patriots On NFL Network?

New England hosts the Giants in the network's first live TV game of the preseason.

With the cancellation of last week's minicamp and this week's OTAs, the next time we see the New England Patriots together on the field will be at the start of training camp in Foxboro at the end of July.

Shortly thereafter ... welcome to the 2022 NFL.

The first exhibition game of the Summer will be the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Jaguars and Raiders on August 4. The rest of the league’s teams - including the Patriots - will take the field for the first time the following week.

Many of the NFL's 49 preseason games will be televised, either live (22) or tape-delayed on NFL Network. New England will be featured in the network's first live game of the 2022 season: Aug. 11 against the Giants.

The next day, Aug. 12, will feature a pair of live games and Aug. 13 could feature the first chance to see Russell Wilson in a Broncos uniform.

The Patriots - and newly re-signed receiver Jakobi Meyers - will conclude their preseason with a home game against the Panthers Aug. 19 and a road visit to Las Vegas and former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels Aug. 26.

NFL Network's Preseason TV Schedule:

Aug. 11

Giants at Patriots, 7 p.m.

Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

Aug. 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7

Dallas at Denver, 9

Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

Aug. 19

Carolina at New England, 7

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10

Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1

Washington at Kansas City, 4

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10

Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7

August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8

August 26

Seattle at Dallas, 8

Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6

Minnesota at Denver, 9

Aug. 28

Giants at Jets, 1