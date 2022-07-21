Patriots Place 2 Captains on PUP List: Who's Out for Start of Training Camp?

Two team captains will miss the start of next week's training camp as the New England Patriots placed five players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List Thursday afternoon.

Center David Andrews and running back James White - both veteran captains - will start next week on the sidelines, along with cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekown McMillan and safety Jabrill Peppers.

The players can come off the list at any time, but can’t practice with the team until they do.

Ahead of camp, the Pats also clarified their coaching staff roles for the upcoming season.

Earlier this week, New England placed rookie offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List. In order to be placed on the NFI List, a rookie must have suffered the injury in their previous collegiate season. Though players placed on NFI are not eligible to practice, they will continue to count against the 90-man roster. They may be activated at any point before the start of the regular season, but neither practiced with the team during OTAs or minicamp.

As for the PUP List members, Andrews underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. White injured his hip injury last September, playing only three games. Jones’ 2021 season ended after six games with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Peppers and McMillan are working their way back from torn ACLs from last season.

Andrews has started 86 games since 2015, including 17 last season, and White has played 95 since 2014.

New England’s veterans are set to report Tuesday, with the first full-squad practice on Wednesday.