Patriots QB Mac Jones: Rising Or Falling?

FOXBORO — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always been an advocate for the development of second-year players.

But with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels out of the picture, and some questionable new coaches in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge on the staff, quarterback Mac Jones has looked frustrated and confused throughout the Summer.

Despite Jones being arguably the NFL's best rookie quarterback during his Pro Bowl season of 2021, what is the likelihood that we actually see a decline from Jones in 2022?

After Jones completed 9 of 13 passes for 71 yards and one interception in a 23-6 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, is it time to panic?

“We didn’t have a good night in any phase of the game — that’s obvious,” Belichick said. “We might have left it on the practice field on Tuesday and Wednesday. We certainly practiced a lot better than we played out there.”

Despite facing mostly backups, Jones and the starting offense played four uninspired series to open the final exhibition game. The starting offense mustered only three points on the board as New England trailed 13-3 at halftime.

“Obviously I have to do a better job," Jones said. "It’s one game, one day, so you can look at it and dwell on it or learn from it and move on.”

Both tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Kendrick Bourne contributed by catching two balls each, but other than that, penalties and miscues derailed the offense. In fact, the offense had not one, but two touchdowns taken off the board due to penalties. If this offense doesn't figure things out before the season opener, we could be in for a long, disappointing year.

“I think we all wish we played better but at this point, we just have to evaluate the film and see what we can do better," Jones said. "We’re trying to get it all together and it’s going to happen it’s just we want to go out there and execute better.”

While a Year Two jump is still likely, is it possible that we could actually see a limited jump or even a small decline from Jones in 2022? Aside from having to learn a new offense, does Jones have enough talent around him?

DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, and Bourne are nice players, but they are not elite caliber. Tyquan Thornton certainly flashed potential, but his small stature is already proving to be an issue in the form of a broken collarbone.

Meanwhile, McDaniels left town and acquired Davante Adams, one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Just look across the AFC East, Josh Allen has Stefon Diggs, Tua Tagovailoa has Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the Jets have Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson.

Is it possible that New England figures things out? Of course. But as it stands today, all signs point to Belichick stunting his quarterback's growth as opposed to setting him up for a leap.

Fortunately, Jones is focused on getting better, even if he's shown frustration on the sidelines.

“I think I care a lot about this game and sometimes get too passionate," Jones said. "Obviously, I need to do a better job at just playing the next play and don’t let one little play get you frustrated. It wasn’t very good out there and we’re all going to come together and be strong.”

