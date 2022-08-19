Patriots' Mac Jones, Panthers' Brian Burns: Friends Or Foes?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots just wrapped up an eventful week of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers. After back-to-back days of tempers flaring and fights breaking out, there may be some bad blood when the teams meet Friday night in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

Though the Patriots and Panthers are not illustrious rivals, this potential preseason union does come with its share of intrigue. In addition to their classic matchup in Super Bowl XXXVIII which New England won in a thriller 32-29, the two teams also have some other memorable, testy -events.

For example, do you remember the Rob Gronkowski non-call in the end zone in 2013?

New England was down 24-20 with three seconds remaining in the game when quarterback Tom Brady hoisted a pass into the end zone to Gronkowski, who was unable to make the catch because he was driven out of bounds by Panthers' linebacker Luke Kuechly.

How about last season when Mac Jones and Brian Burns were the centers of a controversial play when Jones grabbed and twisted Burns’ ankle mid-play in their Week 9 matchup? At the time, Panthers players were calling it a ‘dirty’ play.

Following Wednesday’s joint session, the second-year quarterback was asked about the status of his relationship with Carolina’s stud defensive end.

Even with speculation that there is still tension between the two of them, Jones shot that down.

“Yeah, I’ve talked with Brian,” Jones said. “We already made up at the Pro Bowl and everything’s good. He’s a great player. And I just love watching him on the field—how he can speed-rush, he’s got good power. He’s just a great football player. And he really doesn’t like to talk. He just keeps getting after it and getting after it. I’m kind of the same way. Yeah, we’re definitely friends now. So it’s all good.”

In the days following the game, Jones explained that he was not trying to hurt Burns. Alternately, he was just trying to make the tackle. However, his actions were met with criticism by members of the Panthers team, coaching staff, and even the media.

Even with their teams feuding this week, Jones and Burns are apparently friends.