FOXBORO —All things considered; Mac Jones had a good rookie season.

Out of the five potential franchise quarterbacks to go in the first 15 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones was selected last at No. 15.

Did he blow the rest of the league out of the water with eye-dropping stats? Of course not, but Jones’ 67.56% completion rate was the second-best ever by a first-year quarterback, scarcely trailing Dak Prescott’s 67.76% mark from 2016.

Out of the crop of Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields, Jones is the only rookie quarterback from this draft class to finish with a winning record. Jones finished with a 10-7 record and a trip to the playoffs, yet the other four rookie first-round picks combined to win just nine games.

Now, with training camp just three weeks away, the Patriots have some time off before gearing up for the 2022 season. Evidently, Jones missed that memo as the second-year quarterback has been working out with his teammates.

On Wednesday, June 29, wide receiver Nelson Agholor shared a video on Instagram of him and Tre Nixon catching passes from Jones in California. Also, Center David Andrews was a guest on 98.5 The Sports Hub and said he wasn’t surprised to see Jones putting in that work because it’s the same approach he’s had throughout his time in New England.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said, “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”

Jones has had plenty of his teammates praise him this offseason. If that continues into the season, the Patriots' offense should be in good shape. After all, hard work pays off, and that’s exactly what Jones is aiming for.

“We’re all working to be the best we can be,” Andrew said. “Whether that’s Mac, me, we’re all professional athletes. Whoever it is on the football team, we know we have a job to do, and we’re going to do that to the best of our abilities to be the best we can be. We’re all here for the same common goal. It’ll all start whenever we report. That’ll be day one. We’ll keep working on it, keep improving it, try to keep getting better throughout the season and not have that kind of lull like we did last season.”

Andrews is no stranger to hard work. He started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and should do the same this year as long as he remains healthy.