Who is Patriots' Most Underrated Player?

The 2022 New England Patriots may not be a roster filled with superstar players, but they have a solid team from top to bottom — one that finished last season with a 10-7 record and a trip to the playoffs. In order to get there, especially after a 2-4 start, and missing the playoffs entirely in 2020, their prize free-agent acquisitions all had to perform at a high level.

It was not just them, though: some under-the-radar contributors have also emerged and played a key role in New England emerging as one of the playoff teams in the AFC.

One of those unsung players has now been honored by Fantasy Pros, a website that helps you find fast and accurate advice to help you win your fantasy league. They listed their Most Underrated Players on each NFL team. For the Pats:

Wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Patriots Kendrick Bourne posted an 83% catch rate and finished 14th in yards per route run last season.



A former undrafted free agent before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Bourne turned out to be an excellent free-agent addition for the Patriots, agreeing to a three-year, $15 million contract last offseason. In fact, he quickly developed into one of quarterback Mac Jones’ favorite targets. As a result, the 26-year-old caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. His five touchdown receptions were the most by any wide receiver on the team, and his 800 yards only trailed Jakobi Meyers, who finished with 866 receiving yards. Bourne also carried the football 12 times for 125 yards.

Notably, Bourne had 10 receptions of more than 20 yards as well as six runs gaining more than 10 yards.

Long story short, Bourne has been a valuable member of the Patriots' offense. Provided he stays healthy, he could conceivably record not only his first career 1,000-yard season but New England's first 1,000-yard receiver since Tom Brady was at the helm. He could potentially be a later-round fantasy football draft steal.