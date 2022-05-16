Quick Study: How Patriots WR Trained to Run 4.28 at Combine

Whether New England Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton can be an effective receiver in the NFL remains to be seen. But we already know this: The former Baylor speedster is a quick study.

In preparation for last March's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Thornton initially prepared to stick around his college campus in Waco, Texas. But he then made a late switch to join the Fort Lauderdale-based company XPE Sports. In Florida, Thornton trained specifically for the combine with Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes and Texas-San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen.

"They just kept pushing each other," XPE's Matt Gates told ESPN. "It was a competition and it ended up working well where they all killed it at the combine."

Tyquan Thornton Fast 40 Kendrick Bourne

The three produced the fastest times at the combine: Thornton's 4.28, Barnes at 4.23 and Woolen at 4.26.

A 40-yard dash, of course, is hardly indicative of football performance. No defense. No pads. No adjustments. Just run.

But there is optimism that Thornton can transfer his adaptive abilities from XPE Sports to the Patriots coaching staff. Instead of a couple draft-hopeful speedsters, he'll try to fit in and learn from a receivers group that includes DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Myers.

Gates, who worked with Thornton for a 10-week stretch that began in early January, believes New England made the right move in trading up to draft him 50th overall. Thornton was the fastest receiver in the draft.

Marcus Jones Pierre Strong Bill Belichick

"When we started pre-testing, I was like, 'Man, we've got something here,'" Gates said. "Super smooth. Super explosive. And honestly, for a guy that is that fast, you don't typically see someone who can change directions and catch the ball well. A lot of times you'll see straight-ahead wide receivers who can blow the top off it, but they can't run a route. Tyquan can do all that - he's got good hands, he's smart, he picks things up quick."

With Thornton, the Patriots will be faster. And hopefully better.