Skip to main content

Quick Study: How Patriots WR Trained to Run 4.28 at Combine

Tyquan Thornton proved he can soak up coaching in runup to NFL Scouting Combine

Whether New England Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton can be an effective receiver in the NFL remains to be seen. But we already know this: The former Baylor speedster is a quick study.

In preparation for last March's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Thornton initially prepared to stick around his college campus in Waco, Texas. But he then made a late switch to join the Fort Lauderdale-based company XPE Sports. In Florida, Thornton trained specifically for the combine with Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes and Texas-San Antonio cornerback Tariq Woolen.

"They just kept pushing each other," XPE's Matt Gates told ESPN. "It was a competition and it ended up working well where they all killed it at the combine."

Tyquan Thornton..

Tyquan Thornton

Patriots - Tyquan Thornton Combine 40

Fast 40

Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne

The three produced the fastest times at the combine: Thornton's 4.28, Barnes at 4.23 and Woolen at 4.26.

A 40-yard dash, of course, is hardly indicative of football performance. No defense. No pads. No adjustments. Just run.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But there is optimism that Thornton can transfer his adaptive abilities from XPE Sports to the Patriots coaching staff. Instead of a couple draft-hopeful speedsters, he'll try to fit in and learn from a receivers group that includes DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Myers.

Gates, who worked with Thornton for a 10-week stretch that began in early January, believes New England made the right move in trading up to draft him 50th overall. Thornton was the fastest receiver in the draft.

Patriots - Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Pierre Strong

Pierre Strong

Belichick

Bill Belichick

"When we started pre-testing, I was like, 'Man, we've got something here,'" Gates said. "Super smooth. Super explosive. And honestly, for a guy that is that fast, you don't typically see someone who can change directions and catch the ball well. A lot of times you'll see straight-ahead wide receivers who can blow the top off it, but they can't run a route. Tyquan can do all that - he's got good hands, he's smart, he picks things up quick."

With Thornton, the Patriots will be faster. And hopefully better.

patricia judge
News

Patriots Coaches: Too Many Cooks in Play-Calling Kitchen?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Patriots Jonnu Smith (81), Hunter Henry (85)
News

Patriots Positional Preview: Standing Pat at Tight End?

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
Michael Onwenu, the New England Patriots' 5th Round Pick
News

Patriots 'Underrated' Michael Onwenu Ready for ‘Changing of the Guard’

By Mike D'Abate18 hours ago
Bill & Mac
News

Patriots Projection: Worst NFL Record in 21 Years?

By Mike FisherMay 15, 2022
D85800D3-A569-4CA5-9D61-86A1E53B4EF0
News

Patriots Sign 3 From Draft Class to Rookie Deals

By Mike D'AbateMay 15, 2022
7B725E04-8A0C-4AC0-8734-E56FE63E35DD
News

Patriots 2022 Preseason Schedule Includes NFL Surprise

By Mike D'AbateMay 13, 2022
42D2767A-BBB3-4BA1-BC85-BC47FFD7705F
News

Patriots Claim Tight End Off Waivers

By Mike D'AbateMay 13, 2022
4089CCB4-5209-4496-813F-E12CF3374DEA
News

Patriots Sign Rookie DT Sam Roberts to Deal: Details

By Mike D'AbateMay 13, 2022