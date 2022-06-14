Which Patriots Veteran Is Taking Rookie Tyquan Thornton Under Wing?

On the surface, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton are opposites.

One was a first-round NFL draft choice in 2015; the other a second-rounder just last April. One has played 108 pro games; the other just made 47 starts in college. One makes his living with superior route-running; the other with sheer, blazing speed.

But at the New England Patriots recent OTAs and minicamp, Agholor and Thornton were inseparable on the field and in the team's receivers room.

Despite being the subject of trade rumors this offseason because of a seeming overflow of talent at receiver, the 29-year-old Agholor has taken the 21-year-old Thornton under his wing.

“I see a young player that works hard every day,” Agholor said of Thornton during last week's minicamp in Foxboro. “For me it’s just to be honest with him, give him positive feedback, and also give him feedback where I think he can grow.

It’s not because I know it. It’s because I’ve been through this experience. I tell him, like, ‘Hey, here are some things that helped me.’ Or: ‘These are some things that I struggled at; if you think about this, you can be a step better at this,’ and things like that. It’s hands-on because I also watch him do some really nice things, and I encourage him to continue to be himself in that way, too.”

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has already been dazzled by Thornton's dizzying speed, which made him the fastest receiver at last February's Scouting Combine. The Baylor rookie, however, is determined to be more than just a one-trick pony.

The Pats made Thornton the 50th overall selection in the draft, with an eye toward him being a high-upside developmental option at the X-receiver position. While not the same type of player, New England had Agholor play a similar role within its offense in 2021.