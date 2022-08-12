Skip to main content

WATCH: Tyquan Cooking? Patriots Rookie WR Scores First TD

Rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton flashed his speed and skills early in his debut.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton caught his first NFL (preseason) touchdown. 

Thornton fought through a defensive holding penalty as he snapped off his route to complete the touchdown reception from quarterback Brian Hoyer. 

The score gave New England a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Check out Thornton's touchdown in the video below:

Thornton's route-running in the preseason opener has a carryover from what the rookie has displayed throughout training camp. Early on, he's showing that he is more than just a receiver with blazing speed. 

Earlier this week, Thornton had his best practice yet since joining the Pats. He creates separation vertically and side-to-side as an excellent route runner, and he catches the ball cleanly with his hands.

During 1-on-1 drills against cornerbacks, he won cleanly off the line of scrimmage against Malcolm Butler and opened up extensive separation with his quickness and speed. On his next rep, he embarrassed Terrance Mitchell with a stop-and-go route, which left him so wide open that Mitchell never had a chance to get back into the play.

Thornton, 22, is a former 3-star recruit from the state of Florida who attended Baylor. He finished the 2021 season with 60 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns. 

He was a bit of a surprise draft pick in the second round, being drafted before receivers George Pickens, Alec Pierce and Skyy Moore. However, if Thornton continues to make plays, nobody will question the pick. He brings a speed element New England's other receivers don't really have.

