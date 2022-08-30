New England Patriots Cuts: Who's Making 53-Man Roster? - Tracker

FOXBORO — With the image of the 2022 NFL preseason beginning to shrink in the collective rearview mirror of their fans, the New England Patriots now turn their attention to the upcoming regular season. Coming off last season's 10-7, playoff campaign, the Patriots begin their 2022 regular season in less than two weeks - Sept. 11 - against the AFC East-rival Miami Dolphins.

Several roster hopefuls have made their respective cases to earn a spot on the 53-man final product. Therefore, the time has come for all NFL teams, including the Patriots, to make those ultimate decisions based on position battles and individual performances.

With the final roster adjustment deadline approaching on Tuesday, Aug 30 at 4:00pm ET, here are the latest Patriots roster transactions, as they reduce their count to 53.

Follow Patriots Country's live tracker here all day to keep up to speed on all of New England's roster moves.

CUTS:

PRE-DEADLINE MOVES:

In accordance with NFL mandates, the Patriots made the following roster cuts to reduce their roster from 90 to 80 players: CB Malcolm Butler (released with Injury Settlement), P Jake Julien, S Jalen Elliott, CB Devin Hafford, TE Dalton Keene (cut).

RB James White announced his retirement.

CB Joejuan Williams and LB Ronnie Perkins were placed on season-ending injured reserve (IR).

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) reserve list.

