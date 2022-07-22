It might sound like a long shot, but New England Patriots running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson have a legitimate chance to accomplish a rare feat of rushing during the 2022 season.

In the history of the NFL, only five pairs of running back teammates have ever both rushed for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

The last one? DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart of the Carolina Panthers in 2009, so it’s been well over a decade since a pair of running-back teammates both hit the 1,000-yard milestone in the same season.

Can Harris and Stevenson end the drought?

It would take an incredible season from both players, as well as good health. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Harris has suffered a handful of injuries. As a rookie, he missed three games with a hamstring injury, and then he missed the first three games in 2020 when he fractured his pinkie. Harris would also miss the final three games of the season with a high ankle sprain. He dealt with some dings in 2021, but only missed two games of the season. His stat line proves it as it was his best season as a pro.

Stevenson had an impressive rookie campaign, especially after he was benched for three games after his lost fumble in the opener. He’s a big, bruising back which will likely lead to him getting dinged up at times but if he can stay healthy, he’s a prime candidate to have a breakout season. Last year he rushed for 606 yards and five touchdowns in just twelve games.

The Patriots are evolving on offense after losing long-time offensive coordinator Josh Mcdaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. This season, Joe Judge will be the offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach, and Vinnie Sunseri will be the running backs coach after longtime Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears retired.

With an expected new offense being installed, Harris and Stevenson are going to get the ball a ton during the 2022 season. If both stay healthy and the run-blocking of the offensive line remains a team strength as it has over the years, they’ll both have a chance.

In 2021, Harris and Stevenson were a productive 1-2 punch. They combined for 1,535 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Harris carried the rock 202 times and Stevenson added 133 attempts.

Back in 2009, Stewart rushed 221 times for 1,133 yards in 16 games and Williams rushed 216 times for 1,117 yards in 13 games. So as you can see, those numbers are certainly attainable for the Patriots duo.

Of course, the Patriots are still led by pro bowl quarterback Mac Jones and throwing the football is still going to be a major part of what Bill Belichick’s team tries to accomplish. New England upgraded their wide receiver room by shipping N’Keal to the Chicago Bears, and essentially replacing him with DeVante Parker. The Patriots acquired Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Even if New England is going to allow Jones to throw the football more in his second, a good running game will help keep opposing defenses on their heels.

Can an evolving Patriots offense and the extraordinary talents of Harris and Stevenson create the first 1,000-yard rushing duo since 2009?