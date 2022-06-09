Patriots-Ex Tom Brady to Fournette: 'What’s Your A** Doing up There?'

Leonard Fournette received a call from Tom Brady ahead of his visit with the New England Patriots

FOXBORO - It has been two years since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to start a new football journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There have been numerous stories and speculation suggesting a rift between head coach Bill Belichick and Brady. As a matter of fact, according to Seth Wickersham’s book, It’s Better to Be Feared, before Brady left New England the quarterback wanted to say goodbye to Belichick in person but the Patriots head coach said he wasn’t available and insisted they talk over the phone.

Belichick's actions rubbed Brady the wrong way. As he felt after spending 20 years with the Patriots, the least Belichick could do is meet up with him to give a formal goodbye.

There was also the infamous Instagram retirement post in which Brady thanked for all intents and purposes, everyone but the Patriots organization. It certainly seems like Brady is holding a grudge and we have now learned about another example that backs up that theory.

While putting out feelers in free agency back in March, former Patriots-turned-former-Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a visit to Foxboro. At the time, the visit seemed odd considering the crowded running back room in New England.

Once Brady caught wind of this free-agent visit, he did not appear to be overly excited. After all, Fournette leaving the Bucs would have been a slap in the face, plus the running back would also be joining Brady’s nemesis: Belichick.

“What’s your a** doing up there?” Brady asked Fournette via text, the running back revealed during a meeting with the media in Tampa at Buccaneers' minicamp on Tuesday.

Obviously, Fournette never signed with New England, but it is within the realm of possibility that Brady interfered. Call it an interception?