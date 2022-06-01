Competition For Patriots No. 1 Running Back?

For the New England Patriots, the road to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, is being mapped with the start of offseason practices.

Obviously, nothing will be settled during this last week of OTAs in early June. Still, what happens on the practice field will set the stage for the start of training camp in a little more than two months.

Bill Belichick and his staff selected 10 players during the 2022 NFL draft, and a few of them could make an impact right away. However, in New England, young veteran players are expected to show major improvements in their second season as well.

Culturally, the importance of a player’s leap from year one to year two as a pro has always been a talking point for Belichick. So who will be this year's second-season breakout player? Could it be Rhamondre Stevenson?

The Patriots primarily used a two-headed backfield in 2021. Damien Harris displayed a breakout of his own last season as a Top 20 running back, setting a career-high with 929 yards while tying for second in the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns. But Stevenson was also effective in his backup role as a rookie, and there’s room for growth in 2022.

Surrounded by expectations as he enters his sophomore season with the Patriots, Stevenson amassed 606 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 133 attempts a year ago. Contributing in the passing game, the fourth-round pick also racked up 123 yards on 14 receptions. Starting in just two games for the team, he has both the burst and power to bulldoze his way for a first down or make opposing defenders miss.

Stevenson may have been in Belichick's doghouse early in the 2021 season. He was inactive from Weeks 2-4 and again in Week 7. While the team didn’t make any public proclamations about Stevenson, running backs coach Ivan Fears seemed to indicate after the Week 7 benching that the club was unhappy with the rookie’s practice performance. Stevenson fumbled the ball twice last season, and in his first snap after his Week 1 fumble against the Dolphins, he got blown up by a blitzing defender.

New England chooses to deploy a running back-by-committee approach and that will likely continue. However, the Oklahoma product is likely to become a bell cow if he can build off some of his highlights from last season. In the two games in which he eclipsed the century mark, he also scored two rushing touchdowns in both of those games.

“I’ve been impressed by Rhamondre’s growth,” Belichick said in a video conference late last season. “He’s very coachable. When you ask him to do something, he really tries hard to do it the way that you want him to do it, and he’s improved greatly in every area of the game.

“He’s a player that’s gained a lot of trust and confidence from his teammates, certainly from the coaching staff, really in every area. The running game, the passing game, ball security, blitz pickup, run reads, run technique, and so forth, using the blockers and understanding the blocking schemes. He just gets better every day he goes out on the field.”

As it stands today, the running back room is crowded. The group also currently consists of Harris, James White, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, and J.J. Taylor. Stevenson will look to cement himself as the lead back.