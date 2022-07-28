Can Patriots' RB Ty Montgomery Replace James White?

FOXBORO — With the future of James White in question due to a hip injury from last season, the New England Patriots might need to replace the Super Bowl hero.

White is a four-time team captain and three-time Super Bowl champion. He's been a productive player and instrumental leader since he was drafted in 2014.

The 30-year-old has 381 receptions, 3,278 yards, and 25 receiving touchdowns.

So what happens if White cannot play? It's not like a player of White's caliber grows on trees, but someone still has to step up.

Could that someone be veteran running back/receiver Ty Montgomery?

If Day 1 of training camp is any indication, he' off to a great start.

Montgomery got some work with the first unit during Wednesday’s practice. He played out of the backfield in shotgun formation and at receiver during multiple drills. Over the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Montgomery caught all three of the passes thrown his way.

One of his highlights came when quarterback Mac Jones found him in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

Montgomery signed as a free agent this offseason. He entered the NFL as a third-round draft selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. He spent short stints with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints.

The former Stanford standout's versatility is certainly appealing, but he may have some obstacles to really solidify a role on this team. He finds himself part of a deep wide receiver corps and backfield. His best chance to stick around depends on White’s progress in returning from a right hip injury, and the growth of 2022 draft picks Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. Although Belichick frequently "redshirts" rookie running backs.

Montgomery, 29, is younger than White. And if he continues to shine like he did in Day 1, he just might find his way to making plays during the regular season.