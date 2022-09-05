Patriots' Kyle Dugger Ready For Dolphins' Speedy WRs

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will have their hands full in their season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

As a rookie, Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle burst onto the scene catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. He also played well in both matchups against New England, helping the Dolphins sweep the Patriots for the first time since 2000. In last year's season opener in Foxboro, he caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up in Week 18 with five receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Waddle's 2021 breakout, Miami acquired three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason.

Waddle and Hill could potentially become of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL, and they will provide a tough test for the Patriots’ secondary in Week 1.

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is embracing the challenge.

“I think it's going to be great," Dugger said. "The competition, I know I'm looking forward to it."

With temperatures expected to be in the low 90s, along with humidity and rain expected to play a role in Sunday’s game, Bill Belichick confirmed an early arrival in South Florida for his team due to the weather. To help alleviate the effects of the potential conditions, the Patriots will travel on Tuesday, rather than their traditional Saturday departure.

“I think it'll be huge, just getting there early and feeling it. You know going out there and running around,” Dugger said. “It doesn't take long, the heat is what it is down there. It's not going to take long to get adjusted. I think it's going to be super beneficial."

Dugger had an excellent season last year, but it did not end with a Pro Bowl nod. He finished the season with 92 combined tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Despite being drafted out of Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division 2 school, Dugger is turning into a veteran leader.

"I feel like the team is definitely better when I am able to be vocal and be a leader. I'm definitely trying to embrace that role."

Dugger also acknowledged it took some growing into with some help from leadership from his teammates.

"I definitely feel like early on I had to learn what that looked like, Dugger said. "I was fortunate to have someone like Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips back there to show me and still continue to show me the right way to do it."

Starting the 2022 season well with a strong performance against Waddle and Hill would be a great way for Dugger to begin getting more national recognition in his third season.