Who's Patriots' 'Secret Superstar' In 2022?

New England Patriots head coach and personnel decision maker Bill Belichick has drawn heavy criticism for some of his draft selections over the past several years, but the 2020 sixth-round choice of Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu isn't one of them.

A 16-game starter as a rookie, Onwenu had a rocky second season that saw him lose his starting job. Now entering Year 3, the 24-year-old Onwenu appears primed to start at right guard following the trade of Shaq Mason.

Onwenu has largely outplayed his draft slot and has an opportunity for a bounce back campaign in 2022. As training camp begins, Onwenu has been named New England's "secret superstar" by analytics site Pro Football Focus:

Onwenu has racked up a little more than 1,500 snaps in two NFL seasons, earning an overall PFF grade of at least 84.3 each year despite playing in multiple different spots along the offensive line. Onwenu lost out in the shuffle last year when everybody got healthy, but this season, he figures to be one of the five starters for New England. If he can maintain the level of play he has shown thus far as a pro, he will be one of the best linemen in the NFL and a true secret superstar. - PFF's Sam Monson

One of the biggest things the staff likes about Onwenu is his versatility, as he's played right tackle and both guard spots.

"Mike's a very flexible player," Belichick said. "Mike's a smart kid and he's got good versatility, he's worked hard, and he's embraced the opportunity to play different positions. Even though he doesn't have a lot of experience there, he learns quickly and is able to utilize his skills to be productive."

Onwenu's ability to play multiple spots makes him a valuable player along the offensive line. However, for him to live up to his "superstar" label, Onwenu will have to prove 2021 was just a sophomore slump and that his rookie campaign is a better indication of the type of player he can be.