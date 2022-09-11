Reflections on 9/11: Patriots Football and the Andruzzi Family

It was a beautiful Tuesday morning throughout the east coast of the United States.

The weather was a perfect combination of late-summer/early autumn. Businesses were still in the process of opening their doors for the day.

Men and women from all walks of life went about their daily routines. Schools were back in session, and morning classes were in full swing.

It all seemed so innocent … so ordinary.

The date was Sept. 11, 2001, and the clock was about to strike 8:46 am.

In the blink of an eye, our world changed forever.

Few moments have polarized history as did the tragic events of that fateful day, twenty one years ago. But 9/11/01 is one of the moments in which most everyone can instantly recall their precise location when they heard the news.

Words could never, and will never, adequately express the feelings of loss, sorrow and pain that so many Americans felt, and continue to feel to this day. The attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent victims, injured more than 6,000 others, and left a nation devastated in its wake.

However, in the midst of sorrow, America became more determined than ever to demonstrate the resiliency it had always known since its inception. In short, we did not forget, but we moved forward. No cowardly act of terror would be enough to break the American spirit.

One Sunday in September

Despite its lack of significance in the grand scheme of things, professional sports played an integral role in helping Americans heal.

After the postponement of the NFL’s 2001 Week 2 schedule, play resumed on Sept. 23, 2001. Professional football had returned just 12 days after the September 11 attacks. Throughout each of the 15 sites that hosted games that week, there were tremendous displays of patriotism, both on the field and in the stands.

In Foxboro, Massachusetts, the New England Patriots hosted the New York Jets.

In what would normally be a contentious meeting between two bitter rivals, the theme was one of unity and solidarity. It was a tone set before the opening kickoff. This time, it was not the actions of the players, the coaches or the owners that captured the mood of this special Sunday in September.

Instead, it was the faith and perseverance of a family from Staten Island, New York, by the name of Andruzzi.

‘Doing Their Job’

The third of four brothers, Joe Andruzzi was no stranger to hearing cheers on a regular basis. He was an offensive lineman for the Patriots and played football in front of raucous crowds each autumn and winter weekend. Despite seeing himself as just a regular guy, he was the ‘high-profile’ one in the family.

However, on this day, he would have the honor of sharing the stage with his three brothers. This time, they were the heroes … and Joe could not have been more proud.

In 2001, Joe’s brothers Jimmy, Billy and Marc Andruzzi were all New York City firefighters. The uncertainty and conditions his siblings were facing on that fateful Tuesday gripped the Patriots’ lineman with fear and panic. Each of his brothers had been among the first responders, and he feared for their safety, as well as their lives.

After six hours, the Andruzzi family was thankfully able to confirm the safety of all three brothers. They had defied the odds, amidst the chaos in Manhattan. After finally reuniting with his brothers and family, it became clear to Joe what mattered most in times of tragedy. At that moment, the feelings of distress and concern morphed into an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude.

Twelve days later, Jimmy, Billy, and Marc stood strong at the 50-yard line inside Foxboro Stadium. Surrounded by over 60,000 supporters, the Andruzzi brothers were among the first responders honored during the team’s pregame ceremonies. In the minutes leading up to the kickoff, Joe joined his brothers by running onto the playing field. Proudly holding an American flag in each hand; it served as a reminder all in attendance (as well as those watching at home) that our Flag would never fall. It was a moment that represented resilience, honor, and unity — the same values by which the Andruzzi family had always lived.

Tears were in nearly every eye as the Andruzzi brothers embraced at midfield. At that moment, it was not about the game, nor was it about winning. It was not even about patriotism. It was as basic as appreciating the love that exists among family members.

The Andruzzis do not consider themselves heroes. They would be the first to say they were just ‘doing their jobs.’ The truth is that they did perform heroic actions on September 11 in helping to save lives.

On September 23, they provided perhaps their greatest lesson. They taught us to never take those that you love for granted.

“We are all Patriots”

Much has been written about the Patriots improbable run to the Super Bowl that year. The story of a then-untested backup quarterback named Tom Brady (replacing injured starter Drew Bledsoe) and leading his team to their first ever Super Bowl Championship has become a near-mythic folktale in New England.

As confetti fell from the ceiling of the Louisiana Superdome, Patriots owner Robert Kraft realized the victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI was for an audience much larger than his players and coaching staff. As he accepted the Lombardi trophy on the team’s behalf, he reminded everyone of the very values which so many brave men and women (both in our armed forces, as well as our first responders) bravely defend each and every day.

“Spirituality, faith, and democracy are the cornerstones of our country,” Kraft proclaimed. “We are all Patriots. And tonight, the Patriots are World Champions.”

However, that message of resiliency and hope is best defined by the actions that took place on Sept. 23, 2001. It wasn’t about Super Bowl titles, yet. In fact, most Patriots fans had not even dreamed of the journey they were about to take with their favorite football team. Instead, fans and players cheered, in unison, as a sea of American flags flowed through Foxboro Stadium.

The loudspeakers played “America the Beautiful and “God Bless America.”

Red, white and blue banners on display in every end zone, which read “United We Stand.”

Most importantly, the loving bond of a family like the Andruzzis provided a poignant reminder of the American resiliency and faith we so desperately needed.

On that Sunday in September, we were ALL Patriots.

The NFL kicks off its season on this 9/11, with New England playing against the Dolphins in Miami at 1 p.m.

