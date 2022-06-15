Big Lil' Man: Patriots Sign Former Saints WR Jordan Humphrey

According to an NFL Network report, New England has signed Lil' Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract.

Since the New England Patriots don't have elite quality at the receiver position entering next month's training camp, they're apparently trying to fill their need with quantity.

Making a crowded position even more cramped, the Patriots on Wednesday signed former New Orleans Saints receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey to a one-year contract. (By the way, "Lil' Jordan" is Humphrey's legal first name, given to him by his mother who wanted to appease and older sibling who desired a younger brother named after favorite player Michael Jordan.)

We theorized Tuesday that Bill Belichick might consider signing a free-agent receiver, but one named Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Patriots have added a receiver who played sparingly in New Orleans - which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019 - the last three seasons.

The 6-foot-4 Humphrey, who played collegiately at Texas, started only six games for the Saints over the last three seasons, catching 16 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, and the transaction is more of an indication that New England isn't exactly confident in its group of receivers heading into the start of training camp July 27.

Despite their collection of talent, the Patriots need a No. 1 receiver for second-year quarterback Mac Jones. This offseason New England has traded for DeVante Parker, drafted Tyquan Thornton, re-signed Jakobi Meyers and now signed Humphrey, but none of those bring the resume (only one 1,000-yard season between them) or star power possessed by Beckham.

Kendrick Bourne led Pats receivers last season with only five touchdowns.

With Wednesday's signing the Patriots receivers include:

Humphrey.

Parker.

Thornton.

Meyers.

Bourne.

Ty Montgomery.

N'Keal Harry.

Malcom Perry.

Tre Nixon.

In an AFC East that boasts Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Stephon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) and 10th-overall draft pick Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), the Patriots are looking far and wide for a star wideout.