ESPN Skill Position Rankings: Patriots Disrespected?

The New England Patriots have not had a bonafide No. 1 receiver or elite pass catcher since the days of Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Wes Welker, and Randy Moss.

Shockingly, this dates as far back as 2009 when Moss produced an 83-catch, 1,264-yard season. Edelman's last elite season was in 2019 when he caught 100 passes for 1,117 yards.

In Bill Belichick's defense, even though he hasn't brought in any elite pass catchers, he has certainly tried to surround Mac Jones with talent.

But is it enough? How does it stack up with the rest of the NFL?

According to a recent ranking of each team's skill position, after ranking 27th in 2021, the Patriots jumped only one spot to 26th on this year's list.

Explains the ranking:

"Hunter Henry ranked second in the league among tight ends in red zone touchdowns and 10th in yards per route run. That's a hit. Jonnu Smith, who was billed as a yards-after-catch phenom by Bill Belichick, ran fewer than 10 routes a week and averaged 18.4 receiving yards per game. Not ideal. Nelson Agholor, coming off an outlier season as a deep threat in Las Vegas, went from having six catches of more than 30 yards in 2020 to one a year ago."



DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Nelson Agholor are four quality wideouts. In fact, both Parker and Agholor have 1,000-yard seasons on their resume, and Bourne and Meyers both had over 800 receiving yards last season. The problem is none of them is a true No. 1 wide receiver. It's hard to imagine any of those four making the Pro Bowl but that doesn’t mean they are not serviceable players.

The ranking details the wideouts:

Kendrick Bourne created more big plays than expected in his best season, so that's a positive. Bourne will likely start alongside new addition DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers, who was a poor man's Hunter Renfrow in 2021. Meyers was targeted at a virtually identical rate but averaged 1.7 yards per route run when Renfrow was up over 2.0. Renfrow was at that level the prior season and took a leap in 2021 to become a red zone and YAC threat; the hope has to be that Meyers does the same thing in his fourth campaign.



That's a fair assessment of the wide receiver room, especially if you consider how poor the pass catchers were just two years ago.

In just two offseasons New England has made substantial improvements. Do you remember watching Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry drop everything thrown their direction?

The ranking also points out that running back is their best position:

"The Patriots also added speedy second-rounder Tyquan Thornton, who was widely regarded as a third- or fourth-round selection on most (if not all) boards. Their best position might be running back, where Damien Harris ran for 15 touchdowns and generated 128 rushing yards over expectation a year ago. Rhamondre Stevenson was similarly effective in a smaller sample. This analysis rewards receivers over backs and top-end talent over depth. The Patriots' supporting cast would rank much better if those priorities were flipped."



With training camp set to begin this week, we will all get a chance to see how just how good this year's skill position groups are.