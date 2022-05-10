According to multiple reports, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be joining FOX Sports, as their lead analyst upon the conclusion of his career.

While there are few, if any, worlds left for quarterback Tom Brady to conquer on a football field, it looks like he will be setting his sights on the broadcast booth when his playing days are done.

According to multiple reports, the 44-year-old will be joining FOX Sports, as their lead analyst upon the conclusion of his career.

For a brief 40-day period this past winter, it looked like that playing career had come to a close. Having originally announced his retirement on February 1, Brady’s potential NFL return became the subject of much speculation throughout those seven weeks. However, at the age of 44, he has decided that his place is on the football field for at least one more year.

Brady entered the NFL as the 199th overall selection by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. The Michigan product ascended to the starting position in his second year with the team, in the aftermath of a devastating injury to then-starter Drew Bledsoe.

In his first year as a starter, Brady led the Patriots to their first-ever championship. He would go on to win five additional titles in New England, with his last coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady’s place at the top of the pantheon of NFL greats has been firmly established. He was to have finished his illustrious career with regular-season totals of 11,317 pass attempts for 7,263 completions (64.2%), 84,520 passing yards, 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions. And that’s just the regular season.

Brady has also dominated the postseason, where he has compiled a record of 35-12, as well as a quarterback rating of 90.4. He completed 62.8% of his postseason passes for 13,049 yards, 86 passing touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Brady has won seven of the ten Super Bowls in which he has played, earning the big game’s MVP five times.

Still, Brady has cited unfinished business as his reason for a return to the gridiron in 2022. Therefore, he will continue his football journey with the Buccaneers in 2022.

His first two years in Tampa have been a resounding success, including a victory in Super Bowl LV. In 2021, he led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes (to just six interceptions), while finishing second in MVP voting.

Brady will now look to improve upon his 243-73 regular-season record and 35-12 record in the playoffs. Adding an eighth Super Bowl ring is undoubtedly at the top his list of goals, as well.

In short, Tom Brady has been synonymous with success. While the typically reserved Brady did not seem interested in a media post for much of his career, there is no reason to believe that he will not find success in this stage of his life, as well. One thing is certain…whether you love him, envy him, or love to hate him, his presence continues to be felt by the NFL universe, even when he does leave the field.