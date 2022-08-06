Patriots TE Hunter Henry: 'Always Trying to Get Better'

FOXBORO — New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry remains one of the few bright spots at training camp.

The Patriots will be relying on Henry to make a big impact this season, especially with Bill Belichick implementing a new offense. Coming off a 50-catch season and setting a career-high with nine touchdown receptions last season, Henry looks poised to be quarterback Mac Jone's favorite red zone target again.

Need an example?

Early on at training camp, Henry went up and made a twisting grab above his head over safety Kyle Dugger in the end zone. That big-time play drew a big fist pump from Jones. He also continues to be a top target in team drills.

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, and his second with the Patriots, Henry is embracing his veteran status by taking on more of a leadership role.

"I'm always trying to get better," Henry said. "There's always people out there trying to gain an edge."

A former second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, Henry signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots last offseason.

Throughout his career, he has been a productive and versatile player. He has proven to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. At only 27 years old, he is in his prime and is easily the best tight end on the Patriots roster.

Even so, Henry still recognizes there is room for improvement.

"I'm always trying to get better leadership-wise, player-wise, routes, blocking, and everything that we can do out there as a tight end," he said. "That's what it's all about man, this time of year, just fine-tuning everything so you go into the season ready to roll."

With Jones expected to take a jump forward in his second season at the helm, Henry is almost certain to be among New England’s offensive stars in 2022 and beyond.