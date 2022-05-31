Skip to main content

WATCH: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith Makes 1-Hand Grab at OTAs

The New England Patriots are counting on significant improvement from their tight end in 2022.

A year ago ago, Jonnu Smith missed New England's OTAs awaiting the birth of his daughter. Now, it's the Patriots who are anxiously awaiting Smith's re-birth.

“I had a baby, man, so I definitely missed a lot,” Smith said last week after a voluntary workout in Foxboro. “I had an injury, [in minicamp] so my offseason was choppy. I had some great things like my baby girl being born, and I had some unfortunate setbacks, as well. I definitely missed some quality time here, man, and I recognize how valuable that time is. I’m just trying to take advantage of that.”

Signed as a free agent in March 2021, Smith was disappointing in his first season in New England. His four-year, $50 million contract only netted the Patriots with only 28 catches for 294 receiving yards and one touchdown.

New England doesn't need Smith to immediately become Rob Gronkowski. But it does expect marked improvement in 2022.

He provided a glimpse of his talent and athleticism at Mondays OTAs, making a running, one-handed catch of a Mac Jones pass that had teammates oohing and aahing.

At his best, Smith is a prototypical ‘move’ tight end, best utilized as a blocker but also as an effective target in the red zone. With the Tennessee Titans in 2020, he totaled 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Patriots are delighted to see him at this year's OTAs. They're also optimistic he can make more highlight catches during the regular season.

