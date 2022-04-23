Patriots Ex Tom Brady Restructures Contract, Saves Bucs $9 Million

In an effort to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers competitive and Super Bowl contenders, Tom Brady pulled out his old bag of tricks on Friday.

As Brady has done numerous times throughout his career, the 44-year-old quarterback restructured his Buccaneers contract to create an additional $9 million in salary-cap space, according to a report from ESPN.

Brady, who briefly shocked the world when he took to Instagram to announce his retirement earlier this offseason, is entering the final year of his Bucs deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next March.

The Buccaneers entered Friday with just $3.95 million in available cap space, per Spotrac, with Brady carrying a cap hit of $20.2 million. Brady’s restructure will allow them to sign any players they select in next week’s 2022 NFL Draft in addition to adding more veteran free agents.

Brady was set to carry a base salary of $8.925 million for the 2022 season, as well as a $1.47 million roster bonus that was included in his contract in the event that the NFL added a 17th game to the regular-season schedule, which the league obviously did last season.

As for the Bucs offseason, they were noticeably active in free agency, re-signing several of their crucial starters. They brought back receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis. The team also acquired new players such as receiver Russell Gage, guard Shaq Mason, and cornerback Logan Ryan.

This contract restructure is a move that Brady has been known to make over the years. As a matter of fact, during his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady spoiled the Patriots organization and fanbase by constantly restructuring his contract to help surround the team with talent.

Brady will attempt to win an eighth Super Bowl, including his second with the Bucs.