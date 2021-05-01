Patriots trade up, draft DL Christian Barmore

The Patriots traded up one day later than expected, as they sent picks No. 46, 122 and 139 to Cincinnati for No. 38, and then for the second straight day they selected a product of Alabama.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore led the Crimson Tide with eight sacks last season and earned third team All-American status.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Barmore was ranked as the top defensive tackle in the 2021 draft class by the NFL Draft Bible.

Here’s a look at the NFL Draft Bible’s scouting report on the native of Philadelphia: