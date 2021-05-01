Patriots trade up, draft DL Christian Barmore
The Patriots traded up one day later than expected, as they sent picks No. 46, 122 and 139 to Cincinnati for No. 38, and then for the second straight day they selected a product of Alabama.
Defensive lineman Christian Barmore led the Crimson Tide with eight sacks last season and earned third team All-American status.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Barmore was ranked as the top defensive tackle in the 2021 draft class by the NFL Draft Bible.
Here’s a look at the NFL Draft Bible’s scouting report on the native of Philadelphia:
Barmore has the length to get into the chest of blockers and the leg drive to bull-rush them, which is a fantastic baseline to have on the interior. He is able to win with his strong and violent hands that allow him to deconstruct and keep his frame clean. When he locks out and plays at extension, he does well to control gaps and make plays up and down the line of scrimmage. Barmore is an above-average athlete with solid burst and some stiffness to him. He can lose off the line in the run game as he does not play with a low enough pad level to consistently gain leverage on blockers. He projects best as a power rushing defensive tackle who can pressure the passer consistently. Getting quicker with his hands and developing more of a pass-rush plan is key for someone who will undoubtedly be better in year two than year one. Barmore is a bit of a project, but has exciting pass-rush potential as well as two-gapping abilities in the run game thanks to his effort and strength. If Barmore is able to put it all together, he projects favorably as an upper-echelon interior rusher who is just now scratching the surface of what he could be.