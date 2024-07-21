Patriots Uniforms Could See 'Different Look' During 2024 Season
The New England Patriots could have some exciting uniform adjustments in store for next season.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots are looking into the potential of wearing their recognizable silver pants rather than a standard blue or white. New England wore the silver from 2000 to 2019 before the team's most recent uniform rebrand, but could now be going back to their roots for the coming year:
"The Patriots have had internal discussions about possibly wearing silver pants (instead of the standard blue) for a game(s), which would give its game-day uniform a different look. But there is no confirmation at this time when/if it will happen. Also, as expected, the team plans to wear throwback jerseys during the 2024 season, with an announcement on a specific game(s) to come in the future."- Mike Reiss, ESPN
Along with the silver pants update, Reiss unveils that the beloved red throwback uniforms will also be making a return for next season, a look in which they showcased two times last year vs. the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
Combining the throwbacks alongside the return of the silver pants, the forecast of New England's uniform sets look among the team's most anticipated in recent memory. It provides a fresh sense of nostalgia to fans reminiscent of the glory days, while also hoping to channel some good energy from the Tom Brady days to rub off on this new Patriots squad.
Success may not come right away for the Patriots in the standings this year, but hey, at least they'll look cool while they're out there.
