The New England Patriots find themselves in a relatively unknown position, sitting at 1-3 after four games this season. However, they were 1-3 last season as well but turned their season around and would go on to earn a playoff berth.

If they want to see the same success this season, they must first start by beating an upstart Detroit Lions in Week 5. That will be easier said than done, though, as the Lions offense has been explosive this season.

Making life easier for the Patriot defense will be the absence of Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who has been a catalyst for the Detroit offense. The Patriots, though, are also dealing with key injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Namely, they are down to their third-string quarterback as Mac Jones has yet to be cleared for return to game action and Brian Hoyer placed on injury reserve following the Patriots' loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Starting in their place will be rookie Bailey Zappe with his first career start, who looked impressive replacing Hoyer despite the loss to the Packers. He finished his first NFL action completing 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, standing toe to toe with Aaron Rodgers.

Stay tuned here at PatriotsCountry.com as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots host the Lions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 3, Lions 0

The Patriots will start the game on defense.

The Lions will start their drive at their own 25.

On 4th and 1, the Lions keep the offense on the field but the Patriot defense stuffs Jamaal Williams in the backfield for the turnover on downs.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Detroit 45.

Bailey Zappe finds Hunter Henry for a gain of 23 yards, moving the Patriot offense to the edge of the red zone.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Nick Folk drills the 37-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 8:47 left in the first quarter. The drive went 26 yards on 6 plays, taking 2:22 off the clock.

The Lions will start their drive at their own 25.

The first play of the Lions drive sees Jared Goff connect with Josh Reynolds on a 22-yard strike.

INTERCEPTION PATRIOTS: Goff's pass intended for Tyler Hockenson is intercepted by Jack Jones.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 3.

Stevenson burts up the middle for a gain of 49 yards, moving the ball well into Detroit territory.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 6, Lions 0

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk nails the 32-yard field goal, his second of the day, extending the Patriots' lead to 6-0 with 14:14 left in the second quarter. The drive went 83 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:18 off the clock.

The Lions will start their drive at their own 47.

The Patriots give up a first down but buckle down after that and force the Lions to punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 13.

