Patriots Pre-Camp Position Breakdown: Receivers

FOXBORO — With mandatory minicamp in the rearview mirror, we can put our focus on the start of Patriots training camp, which begins in late July. That means it's time to break down the roster.

One thing that stands out: The wide receiver room - which could still include Odell Beckham Jr. - might be deeper than you think.

POSITION GROUP BREAKDOWN: RECEIVERS

Roster locks: Devante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Matthew Slater (special teams)

Near locks: Tyquan Thornton, Ty Montgomery

On the bubble: N’Keal Harry

Long shots: Malcolm Perry, Tre Nixon

MOST TO PROVE

N’Keal Harry

Harry arrived in New England with lofty expectations as the 32nd overall pick, but a preseason injury and route-running deficiencies limited him to seven games, 12 catches, and a whole lot of disappointment. Despite being in New England since 2019, Harry has had little impact over his first three seasons. Now in Year 4, the Arizona State product is often the subject of trade rumors and positional change.

After a pleasantly surprising start to training camp in 2021, Harry was sidelined for the start of the season. The wideout suffered an injury to his shoulder during the second quarter of the Pats’ preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Upon his return, he actually saw more action as a blocker in the running game rather than a pass catcher. Granted Harry found a way to make contributions to the team, however, New England didn’t draft him in the first round to be a blocking wide receiver. In his three years in New England, he caught a total of four touchdown passes.

The Patriots reportedly made the fourth-year receiver available for a trade during Day 3 of the NFL draft. That should not come as a surprise considering that last year, Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, announced that he formally requested for the Patriots to trade his client. Taking into account that Harry was downgraded to mostly third-string and scout-team work during OTA's, he is likely still a candidate to be traded, perhaps before the start of the season.

POTENTIAL SLEEPER

Tyquan Thornton

In one aspect, it's a tough sell to suggest a player drafted in the top 50 is a potential sleeper. Although unfair to judge the rookie wideout this early in the process, Harry’s struggles put a massive target on Thornton’s back. Given Belichick’s history of drafting receivers, there is some hesitance to get too excited about the 6-foot-3 burner. It is certainly possible that Thornton picks up the playbook and adjusts to the NFL at a much quicker pace than Harry. After all, he is a versatile player who will give Mac Jones a unique target due to his size and speed. He was also spotted working as a gunner on special teams.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. What type of impact can DeVante Parker make? First things first, you can expect Parker to play the role Harry has been unable to for three seasons now. Much like Harry, Parker is a big, physical, dependable receiver who plays on the outside. However, unlike Harry, you can expect Parker to get open and catch passes thrown his way.

At 6-3, 219 pounds, the Louisville product has the size and the speed to instantly make an impact on the Patriot's passing offense. Parker's not exactly a burner, but he's not lethargic either. He ran a 4.45 coming out of college, and he's still 29 years old.

His best year was in 2019 when he finished with 72 receptions, 1,202 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. That was the last full season he played. Make no mistake about it, when Parker is healthy and on the football field, he is an excellent player.

2. Can Nelson Agholor bounce back? Agholor was supposed to be that deep threat New England's offense has been lacking. The former first-round pick, 20th overall in the 2015 draft, should be the best and most competitive deep ball receiver New England has had in its lineup since the days of Brandin Cooks and Rob Gronkowski.

So can he be effective in 2022?

After signing a substantial two-year, $22 million contract, the veteran wide receiver managed just 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for New England.

Despite last year’s disappointing season, Agholor laid-out optimism in a video conference with reporters, saying he fully expects to be a more productive player in his second Patriots season.

“The best part about it is Year 2 in the Patriots system is when guys really get going,” Agholor said. “I feel comfortable, and I’m excited to have my best season with the Patriots and show why I’m here.”

3. Will there be a 1,000-yard receiver? Fun fact, there has not been a 1,000 receiver in New England since Tom Brady left town. Surprised? Probably not. The last player to hit that milestone was Julian Edelman in 2019 when he caught 100 balls for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The quarterback converted receiver has come close in each of the past two seasons, producing a respectable 729 yards in 2020, and 866 yards in 2021.

Meyers signed in New England as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has steadily increased his role in the offense. He hopes to remain their top receiver for many more years. In fact, Meyers has signed the second-year tender placed on him by New England just ahead of the start of the league year in March.

Looking ahead to this upcoming season, Meyers will likely draw less attention from the defense as the team’s number two receiver behind DeVante Parker. The big question is whether or not Mac Jones makes that year two leap. He has improved his deep ball accuracy in OTAs, which bodes well for Meyers.