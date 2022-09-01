Patriots WRs: Better Than Last Year?

FOXBORO — Now that preseason is over and the New England Patriots have set their 53-man roster, we are on to the regular season. That means it's time to break down the final roster before New England's Week 1 opener against the Miami Dolphins.

One thing that stands out: The wide receiver room - which might be deeper than you think.

POSITION GROUP BREAKDOWN: RECEIVERS

Final roster locks: DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Matthew Slater (special teams)

Traded: N’Keal Harry

Cut: Tre Nixon, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Josh Hammond

MOST TO PROVE

DeVante Parker

The Patriots acquired Parker in a trade with Miami to shore up their wide receiver corps.

One of the big narratives over the past few seasons and into this offseason was that New England lacked a proven, No. 1 option in the passing game.

The 29-year-old is a former 1,000-yard receiver, hauling in 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 season. In the two years since the Louisville product has caught 63 passes for 793 yards and four touchdowns and 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns.

The veteran has looked impressive throughout training camp and preseason. At 6-3, 219 lbs, he is expected to make an impact on contested catches and jump-balls either down the sideline or in the red area. First, though, he must prove he can stay healthy enough to stay on the field as he has played just one full season in his seven-year NFL career.

POTENTIAL SLEEPER

Tyquan Thornton

In one aspect, it's a tough sell to suggest a player drafted in the top 50 is a potential sleeper. Although unfair to judge the rookie wideout this early in the process, Harry’s struggles put a massive target on Thornton’s back. Given Belichick’s history of drafting receivers, there was some hesitance to get too excited about the 6-foot-3 burner. However, before Thornton broke his clavicle, he was already showing promise. In his first preseason game, Thornton had a touchdown reception and looked like he belonged. Unfortunately, the speedy wideout is out six-to-eight weeks.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Can Kendrick Bourne break out as Mac Jone's go-to? Bourne was by far New England's most efficient wideout last season. He was by far the best wide receiver with the football in his hands as well as the most explosive wideout. Bourne can create big plays and gain more yards after the catch.

Despite Bourne’s lackadaisical summer statistically, yet wild physically after being tossed from Panthers joint practices for fighting, the hope is Bourne reverts back to form in time for the regular season. Last season he recorded 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

2. Can Nelson Agholor bounce back? Agholor was supposed to be that deep threat New England's offense has been lacking. The former first-round pick, 20th overall in the 2015 draft, should be the best and most competitive deep ball receiver New England has had in its lineup since the days of Brandin Cooks and Rob Gronkowski.

So can he be effective in 2022?

After signing a substantial two-year, $22 million contract, the veteran wide receiver managed just 37 catches for 473 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games for New England.

Despite last year’s disappointing season, Agholor laid-out optimism in a video conference with reporters, saying he fully expects to be a more productive player in his second Patriots season.

“The best part about it is Year 2 in the Patriots system is when guys really get going,” Agholor said. “I feel comfortable, and I’m excited to have my best season with the Patriots and show why I’m here.”

3. Will there be a 1,000-yard receiver?

Fun fact, there has not been a 1,000 receiver in New England since Tom Brady left town. Surprised? Probably not. The last player to hit that milestone was Julian Edelman in 2019 when he caught 100 balls for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Meyers signed in New England as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has steadily increased his role in the offense. After becoming Jone's most trusted target last year, catching 83 passes for 866 yards, he likely has the best chance to reach the 1000-yard plateau.

