FOXBORO — The New England Patriots were able to sneak a few preseason standouts onto their practice squad.

One player, in particular, is Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

After emerging in the preseason, it was a surprise that the 24-year-old did not make a single 53-man roster, but New England will gladly take Humphrey back on the practice squad. The initial 53-man roster has just six healthy pass catchers, meaning Humphrey could see time on the active roster. The Patriots just put Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, meaning he will now miss a minimum of four games to begin the regular season, which could open the door for Humphrey.

New England’s active roster currently includes DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and hybrid running back Ty Montgomery at wideout. Humphrey, Tre Nixon, and Lynn Bowden Jr. are on the practice squad.

So if Bill Belichick elevates Humphrey to the 53-man roster, which position will he play?

Patriots fans were buzzing all Summer about the possibility of Humphrey switching positions to tight end. It turns out the former New Orleans Saints wideout is open to the idea as well.

"Whatever they want me to do, I just do it," Humphrey said. "I got some work [at tight end] during camp at it, just trying to get better at it and continue to grow.

"It's fun," he said of the potential new role. "Playing football is fun, so I love it."

At 6-4, 225 lbs, Humphrey certainly possesses the body frame to play tight end. For what it's worth, Hunter Henry stands at 6-5 250lbs, and Jonnu Smith is 6-3 250lbs. Granted each player has their own skill set and playing style, but tight ends can line up all over the place. In fact, some tight ends are now seen as receiving threats, and some are seen as extra blockers.

Whether Humphrey is used more as a wide receiver or tight end remains to be seen, however, he did lead New England in receiving over their first two preseason games.

In the opener against the New York Giants, Humphrey caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, with his longest reception being a big play for 20 yards. He backed it up in Week 2's 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers, compiling five catches for a team-high 71 yards.

Belichick spoke about Humphrey’s development after the team’s win over Carolina.

“He’s a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy,” Belichick said. “Has a good feel, very good instincts in the passing game. Handles himself well in the middle of the field with linebackers under him, over him, in between him. Kind of does the right thing there and helps the quarterback out and is a big target.

“He gets some tough yards after the catch. Did a decent job blocking on some of the perimeter plays. Then he showed up in the kicking game.”

The Patriots will open the 2022 regular season against the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

