Report: Cam Newton Asymptomatic as of Monday

The biggest factor that determines if New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will play in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos is if he experiences symptoms of COVID-19. And it appears he isn’t.

Newton is asymptomatic as of Monday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

If Newton is actually asymptomatic, that means he could be cleared to return in five days since his first positive test if he continues not to exhibit any symptoms, has two negative tests 24 hours apart within those five days, and is cleared by the team doctor.

If Newton is able to play in Week 5 while being the only person in the organization to test positive for COVID-19, New England should consider itself lucky. The Tennessee Titans had over a dozen people test positive this past week, and are a prime example of how things can go south very quickly for a team playing during a pandemic. Fortunately, it seems as though the Patriots will avoid an outbreak, and just had to suffer a rather minor setback which involved giving their veteran quarterback an unplanned week of rest.

