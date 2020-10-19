SI.com
Cam Newton: 'No Need To Press Panic Button' Regarding Patriots Offense

Devon Clements

After a strong start to the 2020 regular season, the New England Patriots have sputtered out over the past couple weeks. That in large part has to do with weak offensive play across the board. 

A couple weeks ago quarterback Cam Newton was asked if he felt it would benefit the team to acquire another pass-catcher ahead of the trade deadline. Newton said he believed the answers the Patriots needed in the passing game were in their locker room.

Newton was asked that same question again this week on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show and echoed the same remarks.

"There’s no need to press the panic button," Newton said. "There’s no need to start reinventing the wheel. We have the answers, and I’ll say it again, we have the answers in that locker room. And we’ll get guys back hopefully and some guys need to mend and heal up. But yet through it all, it is our job as players to produce. I know looking at eye balls in that locker room and competitors as people who just seize the moment and make the most of every opportunity, we will get that job done.”

Week 6 was a game to forget for New England's wide receivers. Julian Edelman caught two passes for eight yards, N'Keal Harry didn't even register a catch, and Damiere Byrd had three receptions for 38 yards. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Edelman caught three passes for 35 yards, and Harry had three catches for 21 yards. The tight ends didn't help either, with Ryan Izzo going catch-less in Week 4 and registering three catches and a fumble against Denver. 

The NFL's trade deadline is on Nov. 3. Bill Belichick said earlier this week that he doesn't anticipate there being very much movement ahead of the deadline because teams his year are leaning heavily on players that already have knowledge of their system. 

But a slow market doesn't mean New England shouldn't be trying to barter. 

Injuries aside, this year's Patriots squad doesn't have that one consistent, explosive receiving threat. So if they want to reach their full potential will Newton under center, it would make plenty of sense for them to acquire another wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. 

The question that remains - will they? 

