Cam Newton, Julian Edelman Conduct Throwing Session Ahead of Camp

If Cam Newton wants to hit the ground running whenever training camp begins for the New England Patriots, he better have some chemistry with his No. 1 receiver. That's why him and Julian Edelman are working out together ahead of camp.

Newton posted a video on his Instagram Wednesday morning of him and Edelman during a recent throwing session at UCLA.

This is the first time that we have seen the two of them working out together this offseason. Newton signed with the Patriots on June 28, and since then we have seen and heard of him working out with 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry, 2020 third-round pick Devin Asiasi, Mohamed Sanu, and now Edelman.

If Newton had a full, normal offseason to learn New England's playbook and build chemistry with his pass-catchers, then it's hard to imagine that he wouldn't have run away with the starting quarterback job this summer. But because he didn't join the team until the end of June, and he won't get to earn in-game reps with his teammates until September, it's a toss up as to who could win the starting job in New England.

While Newton has a ton of talent and experience, none of that has been displayed in a Patriots uniform. At least not yet. That's why second-year QB Jarrett Stidham, who was the projected starter before Newton arrived, is very much still in the running to win the starting job this year. Stidham has the advantage of having been in the system in a year and has built some chemistry with his teammates during his tenure.

That's why the throwing sessions that Newton has been partaking in over the past few weeks are so important. Even though the NFLPA has asked players to refrain from holding their own private workouts with other players, Newton needs to start developing chemistry now if he wants to resurrect his career in 2020. If he can build a connection with Edelman, who is New England's No. 1 option in the passing game, then his chances of grasping the starting job will be much stronger.