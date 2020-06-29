PatriotMaven
Cam Newton is a Low-Risk, High-Reward Option For Patriots

Devon Clements

On Sunday evening the New England Patriots signed free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, formerly of the Carolina Panthers, to a one-year, incentive-laden deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortenson. 

The Patriots went through free agency and the draft without selecting a talented veteran quarterback this offseason despite Tom Brady leaving. Instead, they signed Brian Hoyer, who was cut by the Colts, and UDFA quarterbacks J'Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke. That left Hoyer and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham as the top two choices to win the starting quarterback job this summer. 

But that quarterback competition just got a bit more spicy. 

Adding Newton, who was cut by the Panthers on March 24 after ending the 2019 season on injured reserve, gives New England an extra wrinkle that they haven't seen at the quarterback position in the Bill Belichick era. And on top of that, they get the dual-threat QB and former MVP on a prove-it deal. 

Newton signed a one-year deal with New England worth up to $7.5 million, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe. This deal is reportedly cheaper than what Newton was asking for earlier this offseason, which is why the Newton and the Patriots were able to come to an agreement right before July. 

Newton is uber-talented; during his nine years with Carolina, Newton was selected to the Pro Bowl three times, was an All Pro once, and was the league's MVP in 2015, which is also when he made a Super Bowl appearance. He has accumulated 29,041 passing yards, 182 touchdowns, 108 interceptions, and completed 59.6% of his passes in the process. He's also had another 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns on the ground. 

All in all, the six-time Super Bowl champions got themselves a low-risk, high-reward option at quarterback with Cam Newton. If he stays healthy, Newton can be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Patriots would be getting that at a maximum of $7.5 million for the 2020 season. That's great value for New England. In the event that Newton doesn't pan out, whether he gets injured again or can't transition to the Patriots' offense, New England could cut him without suffering any significant financial losses. It's a standard deal for Bill Belichick, who doesn't like to overpay for any player. 

