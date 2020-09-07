Cam Newton Says He and Patriots Are 'Match Made in Heaven'

Now that training camp has concluded and NFL teams are ramping up for Week 1 action, many eyes are set on the New England Patriots, who have Cam Newton under center wearing the captain patch on his jersey.

While it remains to be seen how Newton will perform in a Patriots uniform once games are underway, Newton gave us a hint as to how he has been gelling with his new team.

The 2015 MVP called his new football marriage a "match made in heaven" this week.

“I didn’t know what to expect, and I am just being as honest as I possibly can because I know you guys want to hear,” Newton said on "The Greg Hill Show" Monday morning. “I didn’t know what to expect. Just the same questions that a lot of people and talk shows, gossip talk, barber shop talk, chit-chatter, text messages -- they wanted to know, I wanted to know as well. I wanted to know is it real what they say about Belichick? Just, I didn’t know.

“Honestly, it’s been a match made in heaven for me just knowing I am at a place where everything is pulling in the same direction and everything is geared towards winning. Coming from a person that has won at all levels, I feel as if that if I do the things the right way, trusting the same people who have gotten me to this point and trust their coaching, I think this is something that when you look at an opportunity in a timely manner, it can be accomplished.”

Throughout training camp Patriots players and coaches continually complimented Newton for his hard work ethic, energetic personality and ability to grasp the way things work in New England in a quick manner. Newton's efforts resulted in him reportedly being named the starting quarterback during a team meeting last Thursday, as well as being named one of team's three offensive captains alongside center David Andrews and running back James White.

Newton will get his first chance to sling the football in live action next Sunday when New England takes on the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. It's only then that we will see how much progress Newton has made over the last month.

