Cam Newton Shares Reminder After Patriots' Latest COVID-19 Positive Result

Devon Clements

On Wednesday it was reported that reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third New England Patriots player to test positive over the past five days, the others being quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray. 

Shortly after the news broke, Newton posted his first tweet since testing positive last Friday, sharing a reminder of how to protect ourselves during this pandemic. 

"Wear your mask. Keep your distance," he wrote. 

New England's latest positive result puts the team in jeopardy of missing their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Gilmore testing positive four days after Newton did is proof that an incubation period exists for the coronavirus, which means a player can test negative even if they have contracted the virus. This doesn't necessarily mean that Gilmore contracted the virus from Newton, but it means that the NFL needs to be more careful with having games played with teams that have had positive tests in recent days, even if all players and personnel test negative on game day.

Gilmore reportedly tested positive on Tuesday, which was the day after the Patriots played the Kansas City Chiefs. So it would not be surprising at all if several additional players from New England and Kansas City test positive over the next couple days.

