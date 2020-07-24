PatriotMaven
Cam Newton Throws Passes to Youtube Star Logan Paul

Devon Clements

While Cam Newton was working out on the West Coast with some of his new teammates, a Youtube star arrived and starting catching passes from the Patriots quarterback. 

Logan Paul, a Youtuber with over 22 million subscribers, joined Newton and rookie tight end Devin Asiasi on the UCLA football field for a throwing session. This was seen in the newest episode of "Cam Newton vlogs" on Newton's Youtube page. 

Newton had Paul run various routes, with Paul having some success running the routes, but struggled to catch the football. 

During his time working out at UCLA, Newton also got the chance to throw passes to veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry, and rookie tight end Devin Asiasi. 

