Report: Cam Newton Expected To Rejoin Patriots on Thursday

Superman is reportedly ready to return to football.

When the New England Patriots return to the practice field on Thursday, Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Thursday will mark the thirteenth day since Newton initially tested positive for COVID-19, and he has been asymptomatic during that timeframe. NFL rules permit a player to return to football if the player has been asymptomatic for the 10 days following their initial positive test.

This is great news. After missing New England’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it looked like Newton would potentially miss the team’s Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos. However, due to that game being postponed to next Sunday, Oct. 18, because a fourth Patriots player (Byron Cowart) tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, that gave Newton ample time to work his way back to the practice field before New England kicks off against Denver at Gillette Stadium.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL