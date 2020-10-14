SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Cam Newton Expected To Rejoin Patriots on Thursday

Devon Clements

Superman is reportedly ready to return to football. 

When the New England Patriots return to the practice field on Thursday, Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. 

Thursday will mark the thirteenth day since Newton initially tested positive for COVID-19, and he has been asymptomatic during that timeframe. NFL rules permit a player to return to football if the player has been asymptomatic for the 10 days following their initial positive test. 

This is great news. After missing New England’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it looked like Newton would potentially miss the team’s Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos. However, due to that game being postponed to next Sunday, Oct. 18, because a fourth Patriots player (Byron Cowart) tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, that gave Newton ample time to work his way back to the practice field before New England kicks off against Denver at Gillette Stadium. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Stephon Gilmore Expected Back at Patriots Practice on Thursday

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6.

Devon Clements

Poll: Should Patriots Attempt To Sign Le'Veon Bell?

With Bell now a free agent, should the Patriots try to add him to their already-dense backfield?

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Considering Bubble For Playoffs

The league is contemplating taking a similar approach to the NBA.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Melvin Gordon Not Happy With NFL's Last-Minute Postponement of Patriots-Broncos Game

Gordon took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the NFL's decision.

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore Didn't Have Dinner With Cam Newton the Night of Newton's Positive Test, Says Gilmore's Wife

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Devon Clements

Newton & Gilmore Update: Both Players Reportedly On Track To Play Sunday vs. Broncos

Both players have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past two weeks.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Rescheduled Bye Week Good News For Cam Newton, Patriots

Newton was in danger of missing his second-straight game, which would have affected his pay for 2020.

Devon Clements

Report: DT Byron Cowart Latest Patriot To Test Positive For COVID-19

Cowart has started all four games on the defensive interior for the Patriots to start the season.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Shutting Down Patriots' Facility Sunday Morning, Game vs. Broncos in Question

This is the third time in 10 days New England's facilities have been shut down.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah Jacobs

Report: Patriots-Broncos Game Moved To Sunday, Oct. 18

New England had their bye week scheduled for Week 6.

Devon Clements