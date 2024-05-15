NFL Announces Patriots' London Game for Upcoming 2024 Season
It's official, the New England Patriots will be headed to England for a game early next season.
According to a release from the NFL, the Patriots will be facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for one of the league's five international games for 2024, as both teams will take the field in London, England on October 20th.
It hasn't been long at all since the Patriots last played in Europe, with their previous appearance coming last season in Germany against the Indianapolis Colts. While fans will likely want to forget that ugly offensive performance and eventual 6-10 defeat, this new meeting presents the perfect chance at redemption.
This London game will be one of three the NFL will embark on during 2024, with matchups between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, along with the Jaguars going up against the Chicago Bears in the two weeks prior. That means Jacksonville will have already been stationed overseas for a week by the time the Patriots come into town.
While it would likely be sweeter to see new Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones meet with his former Patriots squad back in Foxboro, this can prove to be a worthwhile consolation. Instead, rookie HC Jerod Mayo (and maybe even rookie QB Drake Maye) will have a chance to start his international record off on a good note at 1-0.
The remainder of the Patriots' schedule for the 2024 season will be released later on Wednesday at 8 PM ET alongside the rest of the 31 teams.