Report: NFL Considering Bubble For Playoffs

In wake of several teams having players and personnel test positive for COVID-19, the NFL is considering taking a similar approach to the NBA when the playoffs begin.

According to Lindsay Jones and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, the NFL is discussing the possibility of doing a bubble-type system for the postseason.

“Part of the discussion… is that for playoffs they may be able to do a bubble type system that would avoid having to reschedule or losing key players because (they are) COVID positive or had contact with COVID positive,” said one of the sources. “It’s a big undertaking if they do this.”

Over the past couple weeks, a surge in positive tests has caused the NFL to postpone and reschedule several games. Teams like the Tennessee Titans are suffering an outbreak, with over 20 players and personnel testing positive for the coronavirus, with the expectation that many more teams will receive positive tests in the coming weeks. The Patriots have already suffered a mini outbreak, with four players testing positive over the past two weeks. Because of that, the NFL is exploring any and all options to keep the season going as smoothly as possible.

Doing a bubble type system is a great idea. The NBA showed that doing a bubble can prevent the spread of COVID-19, which keeps the players healthy and available for any games that need to be played. For the NFL, it comes down to a matter of figuring out where the bubble would be. One would think that the stadium of a team that does not make the playoffs is the best option, that way there is no home field advantage for any team participating in the postseason.

