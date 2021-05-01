Barmore Feeling Blessed To Join Favorite Childhood Team

Christian Barmore said Friday he was a little surprised he wasn’t selected on the first day of the NFL Draft.

But after not hearing his name in the first round Thursday, he was selected in the second round by the Patriots — who traded up from No. 46 to No. 38 to select the Alabama defensive lineman — on Friday.

He wasn’t disappointed with where he eventually landed.

“It was a dream come true, a blessing from God,” Barmore said during his first Patriots media conference call. “When Coach (Bill) Belichick and Robert Kraft (called), it really was a blessing. They were my favorite team growing up. It’s a real blessing.”

It might be unusual to hear that Barmore, a native of Philadelphia, rooted for the Patriots growing up. But he had a simple reason for enjoying New England’s play as a kid.

“My favorite college team was Alabama, so I love dominance,” Barmore said. “It’s like the same program, just in the NFL. And they’re winners. I love winners.”

Barmore, who was rated as the top defensive tackle available by the NFL Draft Bible, played mostly defensive end for Alabama’s 3-4 defense, but he expressed a willingness to play anywhere coach Bill Belichick puts him.

He’ll also be the next in line of more than a dozen players who played their college ball for Nick Saban to go on to play for Belichick.

“It’s a blessing playing for both of them,” he said.