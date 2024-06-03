Report: Patriots Open Roster Spot, Release OL Andrew Stueber
The New England Patriots have made a slight adjustment to their offensive line.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots have decided to cut OL Andrew Stueber on Monday. He was a seventh-round selection from Michigan by New England during the 2022 NFL Draft, where his time now comes to an end after two seasons.
Stueber didn't suit up during the regular season for the Patriots throughout his stint with the team but instead was a depth piece on the line and practice squad guy throughout his two years in Foxboro. With New England opting to add some reinforcements to the line throughout their most recent free agency and draft, it effectively put Stueber's future into question.
Now seeing his release, Stueber have some time to find a new opportunity for a chance elsewhere over the coming months of the offseason.
The significant implication for the Patriots here, though, is their new open roster spot that's been freed up. New England now sits at 89 players on the roster, which hands them the ability to bring a seasoned veteran on board, or even take a flier on a younger undrafted free-agent quality player.
Stay tuned to see how the Patriots approach their new-found roster availability, with additions on both sides of the ball being well within play.
