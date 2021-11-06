Panthers Activate McCaffrey for Week Nine — What it Means for the Patriots

Earlier this week New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey “one of the most explosive players” in the NFL.

Despite some uncertainty throughout the week, it appears that the Patriots will get a good look at McCaffrey’s talents on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Panthers activated the All-Pro running back to their active roster. The 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury last month during Carolina’s Thursday night win over the Houston Texans. Since that time, he had been on injured reserve. McCaffrey returned to Panthers’ practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window for activation. As indicated by several members of the media contingent present at Carolina’s practices, McCaffrey was moving well, leading to optimism for his playing status on Sunday.

In just three games this season, McCaffrey has amassed 201 yards and one touchdown, while also compiling 16 catches for 163 yards. Despite his recent absence, the Panthers have remained quite the formidable force on the ground. Rookie Chuba Hubbard has handled Carolina’s feature-back duties, running for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Hubbard also has 16 pass receptions to his credit in 2021.

When healthy, McCaffrey has been one of the most prolific and versatile backs in pro football. In 2019, he rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four receiving touchdowns. Unsurprisingly, he was deservedly named to his first All-Pro team and Pro Bowl. However, McCaffrey has appeared in only six games in both 2020 and 2021. During that time, he has averaged fewer than four yards per carry.

With McCaffrey likely to play on Sunday, it will mark his second career matchup with New England. He rushed for just 16 yards on six carries, with four receptions for 33 yards in a 33-30 Panthers victory in New England in 2017. While the Patriots were undoubtedly disheartened with the game’s result, they will be hoping for similar success against McCaffrey on Sunday.

If New England hopes to contain McCaffrey, they will need to prepare for a versatile back, equally effective in both phases of offense. Despite being known for his prowess as a dual threat runner, the Stanford product may actually have a greater impact on Carolina's passing attack. According to Sports Info Solutions, the Panthers average the same amount of yards per carry with McCaffrey in the lineup as without, at 4.1 yards-per-attempt. However, as the below chart indicates, there is a notable difference in productivity when the 25-year-old is a part of the Panthers’ offensive attack.

To marginally disrupt McCaffrey, the Patriots defensive front must focus on stifling him immediately upon touching the ball. As a result, rookie Christian Barmore will need to continue his emergence as a force against the run. The 22-year old has eight run-stops on just 84 run-defensive snaps, ranking second on the team in run-stop percentage at 9.5 percent. Barmore’s success at both levels will make him a must-watch against the Panthers and McCaffrey on Sunday. Should the Panthers running back be used primarily as a pass catcher, Pats safety Adrian Phillips is the ideal candidate to draw him in man coverage on Sunday. Phillips is at his best when playing in the box. He is a strong tackler with decent speed, and is most effective when playing closer to the line of scrimmage, similar to that of a linebacker. As such, he is the ideal defensive back to cover a tight end, or a running back out of the backfield, such as McCaffrey.

Though the task will not be easy, the Patriots defense must be prepared to defend Christian McCaffrey at all levels in Week Nine. Kickoff is set for 1:00pm ET at Bank of America Stadium.