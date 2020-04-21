Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel Named as Patriots HOF Finalists

The New England Patriots have announced that Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel have been selected as finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

This is the fourth time in five years that Vrabel has been nominated as a finalist. It's the fourth time in Seymour's four years of eligibility that he's been nominated as a finalist. And it's the fourth time overall, but first time since 2014 that Parcells has been nominated for the Hall of Fame.

Parcells was the Patriots' head coach from 1993-96, coaching the team to two playoff appearances and a Super Bowl appearance in 1996. He is pegged as the reason New England overcame a bad habit of winning (went 2-14 in 1992) and set up a new culture that influenced many other coaches, such as current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Seymour was drafted with the 6th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by New England. He started in all but six games during his 12-year career, recording 57.5 sacks, 91 tackles for loss, 39 passes defended and 79 QB hits. His elite play for the Patriots early on in his career fueled the team to three championships in the early 2000s.

Vrabel didn't join the Patriots until his fifth season in the NFL, but will always be remembered for his contributions in New England. The current Titans head coach ate, slept, and breathed the Patriot Way, being not just a great player, but leader for his teammates to follow during the team's historic run of success during the 2000s.

Fans have the opportunity to vote on who should be inducted in the Hall of Fame this year, which can be done right here.